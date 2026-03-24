E-bike ‘explodes’ in front of Stomper in Balestier, rider and woman jump to safety

An electric bicycle exploded and caught fire at Balestier Road in the early hours of March 22.

Stomper Lawrence said the male rider and his female passenger managed to jump off the e-bike to safety.

Lawrence was in a passing car and took a video of the e-bike engulfed in flames on the road as a man stood in front of it, watching it burn.

“The bike literally exploded in front of me. It was a huge fire,” recounted the Stomper.

“I stopped my car as I was afraid the flames might burn my car too.”

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 12.15am.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel and took one person to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In 2025, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said in a written reply to parliamentary questions that there were 187 fires involving active mobility devices over the last five years.

Of these, about 46 per cent involved personal mobility devices, 42 per cent e-bikes and 12 per cent personal mobility aids.

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