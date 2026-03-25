Driver trapped in seat and unconscious after garbage truck crashes into tree in Hougang, 3 taken to hospital

A 33-year-old garbage truck driver was trapped in his seat after the vehicle crashed into a tree in Hougang on the morning of March 24.

Stomper LW shared a photo of the accident’s aftermath near the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Hougang Street 12, showing Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and personnel at the scene.

Firefighters from Paya Lebar and Changi fire stations, and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) responded to the accident at about 5.50am, said SCDF in a social media post.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said the garbage truck was believed to have self-skidded along Hougang Avenue 3 towards Eunos Link after Lorong Ah Soo.

Dart rescuers had to manoeuvre inside the cabin to free the driver’s lower body while hydraulic rescue equipment was used to create space by pulling back the dashboard and steering wheel, which had been forced forward in the collision.

SCDF included a video of the rescue in its social media post.

After he was freed, the driver was taken to Changi General Hospital in an unconscious state. Two male passengers, aged 37 and 33, suffered minor injuries and were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Multiple videos of the accident were also posted on social media.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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