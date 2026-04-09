Driver shaken, passenger shouts profanities after Audi filters into lane without checking on ECP

A driver was alarmed after a car filtered and cut into her lane on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on April 5.

Stomper Christy shared a video of the incident, which happened at about 5.23pm as she was driving towards Changi Airport.

She said her passengers included a two-year-old toddler and an 86-year-old elderly woman.

“There was also a lady passenger who screamed in the video as she sensed the danger of a collision that almost took place,” the Stomper said.

In the footage, a black Audi is seen filtering into the lane in front of her vehicle.

A honk is heard, followed by a woman in the car exclaiming loudly: “F*** you, c*** b** man, drive like that!”

Christy said the driver, whom she described as being in his 30s, did not appear to check for oncoming traffic before moving into the expressway lane.

“He almost caused a serious accident with my car,” she said.

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