Driver injured, assisting with police investigations after accident at Woodlands junction

A driver was injured after his car skidded in Woodlands on Dec 24.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Avenue 7 at around 2.55pm.

"A 32-year-old male car driver sustained injuries but refused conveyance to hospital," police added. "He is also assisting with investigations."

Photos taken by Stomper Alv at around 3.30pm show the police and an ambulance at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

