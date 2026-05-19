Driver gets angry note calling him a ‘mangkok’ and accusing him of blocking bikes, denies wrongdoing

A driver was upset to find an angry note on his car windscreen berating him for supposedly occupying a “no parking zone” and blocking motorcycles at a carpark in Pasir Ris.

Stomper J said he found the note on his car, which was parked at Block 114 Pasir Ris Street 11, on the morning of May 10.

He shared a photo of the handwritten message, which read: “Hi, you are parked in a ‘NO PARKING ZONE’.

“YOU ARE BLOCKING THE BIKES. NOW I CAN’T GO TO WORK. OPEN YOUR EYES & LOOK. WASTE MY LEAVE ONLY, MANGKOK!”

Mangkok is the Malay word for ‘bowl’, but is often used as an insult meaning “idiot” or “fool” to suggest that someone is as empty-headed as a bowl.

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J believes the note was left by a motorcyclist, but said he was “not sure” what the complaint meant and insisted he had not broken any parking rules.

According to the Stomper, the lot he occupied allows both motorcycles and cars to park in it.

PHOTO: STOMP

“Both of these lots are legal parking spaces for cars,” J said.

“That day, I was in the second lot as pictured and the lot on the left was fully occupied by motorcycles, so that might be why they could not move out.”

Double whammy for Stomper

The handwritten note was not the only thing J found on his windscreen.

He also received an advisory notice from Certis, informing him that “this notice serves as a warning to comply with the parking rules in the future” and that “no payment is required this time”.

PHOTO: STOMP

J said: “I found both the handwritten note and warning on my windscreen.

“It could be that the parking warden on their routine rounds spotted the handwritten note, so they issued the warning ticket without checking its legitimacy.”

Although J acknowledged that “no parking” was indicated in the lot he had parked in, he maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

“Who told the motorcyclist to park there? That lot is a legal parking space for cars,” he said.

“If I’m accused of blocking the way, it is actually their fault for parking there since they are blocking a car from parking in a legal parking lot for cars.

“I was called mangkok, but who is the true mangkok?”

Motorists who park in a parking place not designated for their vehicle type may face fines ranging from $35 to $100.

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