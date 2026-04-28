Driver declines hospital, assisting with police investigations after car crash at Balestier Road

A car is believed to have skidded along Balestier Road towards Moulmein Road, resulting in a crash on the morning of April 25.

Stomper Puban shared a video of the accident’s aftermath, in which the Toyota C-HR can be seen in the middle of the road with a heavily damaged bonnet. An ambulance was also at the scene.

“I heard a bang and the sound of glass breaking, and saw this accident in front of Shaw Plaza,” recounted Puban.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.40am.

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The 59-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries, but declined to be taken to the hospital.

“I hope the uncle has a speedy recovery,” said the Stomper.

The police added that the driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

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