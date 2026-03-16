Driver and her passenger, both 75, taken to hospital after two-car accident in Toa Payoh

A driver and her passenger, both 75, were taken to hospital after a two-car accident in Toa Payoh on March 15.

Stomper Gabrielle shared a video of the accident's aftermath showing a silver Toyota Yaris Cross with a badly damaged bonnet.

She said it happened near the Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

"I was extremely shocked and worried as the car had its airbags out and the driver was nowhere to be seen," said Gabrielle. "There was glass everywhere."

At 12.32pm, the Land Transport Authority posted on X about the accident and advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2 in the area.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Lorong 1 Toa Payoh and Lorong 2 Toa Payoh at about 12.25pm.

The 75-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics accident

toa payoh

Singapore Seen