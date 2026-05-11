Driver, 56, dies after Jaguar crashes into tree and ‘splits in two’ in Clementi

A 56-year-old driver died after an accident involving two cars along Clementi Avenue 2 on May 10.

Stomper Lester alerted Stomp to the incident that occurred along the flyover towards West Coast Road and shared a video of its aftermath.

“A black Jaguar split in two after crashing into a tree, bringing traffic to a massive standstill,” Lester said.

“Multiple sirens and honking” alerted him to the incident, said the Stomper. “My home is very near the accident site, so I was curious what the noises were and went to check it out.”

A video taken at about 9.23pm shows the black sedan wrapped around a tree with debris lying on the road.

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Heavy traffic congestion could still be observed hours after the accident.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in an X post at 6.39pm that an accident had occurred along Clementi Avenue 2 towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway after Commonwealth Avenue West, and advised motorists to avoid lane 2. In a subsequent update at 9.05pm, it said the road had been closed after Commonwealth Avenue West.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.10pm while the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at 6.15pm.

A 56-year-old male car driver was taken unconscious to National University Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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