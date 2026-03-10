Doors left open while bus is on the move in Marine Terrace, SBS Transit investigating

Commuters were left bewildered after a bus was seen moving with its rear doors still open.

A Stomper shared videos of the incident, which occurred while he was on board SBS Transit bus service 16 on March 1 at around 6.45pm.

The Stomper alleged that the bus captain "left the doors open and departed twice" while travelling from Marine Terrace MRT station to CHIJ Katong Convent.

He said: "The first time, the bus captain departed with the doors left open. Someone told the bus captain."

The Stomper claimed the bus captain did not respond.

"I don't know what happened but he opened the doors again, then stopped at another bus stop and closed the doors," he added.

Videos show the bus moving with its rear doors open on both occasions before they were eventually shut.

The Stomper said the incident left him "rather disappointed".

In response to a Stomp query, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said on March 9 that the company is investigating the incident.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics SBS Transit

bus

doors