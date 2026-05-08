Disney Adventure cruise cancelled after being stuck in S’pore port overnight, passengers asked to disembark

A Disney Adventure cruise was cancelled on May 8 due to “mechanical issues”, with passengers having to disembark after being stuck in port overnight.

The ship was set to depart Singapore on May 7 for a five-day voyage, but remained docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre well past its 5pm schedule.

Passengers have taken to social media to share their frustration, with several saying the issue was due to “engine problems”.

Redditor LuuukeKirby provided updates from the ship after sharing that it did not sail on the first day. The user later wrote in an update: “THEY ARE MAKING US DISEMBARK THE SHIP. WHAT THE HECK.”

Stomper Tom, whose friend is still on the ship as of 4.30pm on May 8, shared photos from the scene but said he did not have further details about the situation on board.

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He, however, foresees a traffic jam from Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore to MCE.

“It is estimated that 100 long-distance buses and minibuses, as well as 3,400 taxis and Grab vehicles will be needed,” Tom claimed.

PHOTO: STOMP

When asked how he reached these figures, Tom said this was the norm whenever there is a Disney Adventure cruise.

“You can see the jam all the time,” he added.

According to online reports, the Disney Adventure vessel has a passenger capacity of about 6,700.

According to a Straits Times photojournalist who was on board the ship, passengers were informed via the public announcement system at about 2.30pm on May 8 that the sailing had been cancelled. The captain and cruise director also told them to prepare to disembark over the next few hours.

Sailing cancelled due to mechanical issues: Disney

In response to a Stomp query, a Disney spokesperson confirmed on May 8 that the ship remains in port due to mechanical issues.

“As the issue has not been resolved in the timeframe required to start this voyage, this current sailing has been cancelled,” the spokesperson added.

“We apologise to our guests and are working with them directly to provide support for their travel needs.”

Passengers provided with support and full refunds

Stomp understands that passengers are in the process of disembarking the ship as of 4.40pm and efforts to resolve the mechanical issues are ongoing.

All passengers will be given a full refund, along with any prepaid and unused incidentals including photo and internet packages. They will also get a 50% Future Cruise Credit for any future bookings.

Additionally, guests will be provided with complimentary shuttle services to nearby hotels and up to US$500 (S$630) per stateroom for any incidentals incurred.

Some guests say service recovery not enough

However, this appears to be inadequate for some passengers, especially those who flew into Singapore specially for the cruise.

Facebook user Nut Kritsadakamon, who is from Thailand, said she was “extremely disappointed” with how the situation has been handled.

She pointed out that guests spent an entire night onboard waiting for updates, only to be asked to disembark the next day. She also said that while the service recovery was appreciated, it “does not come close to covering the actual inconvenience and additional expenses caused by this cancellation.”

“What about the remaining nights they originally planned for? Are guests expected to pay out of pocket for additional accommodation? What about flight change fees or other travel arrangements that now need to be changed because of this?” questioned the Facebook user, who did not clarify if she was an affected passenger.

“This is not just about money. It is about the time, effort, and trust they invested in this trip. They planned their schedules, booked flights, and travelled internationally for this experience.

“What makes this even more frustrating is that this sailing had already been postponed once before. After finally arriving and boarding, the cruise is cancelled altogether.”

PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Another Facebook user quipped sarcastically: “Magical experience indeed!”

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