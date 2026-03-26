A diner was frustrated to find tables and chairs blocked by stallholders during the Hari Raya public holiday. PHOTOS: STOMP

Diner cannot find seats during lunch, wants action taken against Haig Road hawkers ‘choping’ tables

A diner was frustrated at being unable to find seats at Haig Road Market & Food Centre during the crowded lunch hour on March 21 – the Hari Raya public holiday.

Stomper Anonymous, who was at the hawker centre at around 1pm, felt that this was largely because of stallholders occupying tables and chairs with their own items.

“It was very crowded and I had to walk a few rounds to find seats,” said the Stomper.

According to the Stomper, several stalls had placed items such as trays, baskets, eggs and vegetables on tables and chairs in front of their units, preventing diners from using them.

Photos shared with Stomp show items placed on tables as well as on the floor near seating areas.

The Stomper also pointed out that takeaway packaging, such as brown paper used for chicken rice, had been left on tables.

Blue trays and trays of eggs taking up tables in the crowded hawker centre. PHOTOS: STOMP

“I can understand diners needing to chope seats, but hawkers also choping table and chairs in front of their stalls is not right,” the Stomper said.

“They paid rent for their stall, not the tables and chairs in front of their stall.”

The Stomper submitted feedback to the National Environment Agency (NEA) on the same day.

“This is super frustrating to find a seat at a crowded hawker centre,” said Anonymous, who called for enforcement action.

“Hawkers should really be warned or even fined to deter such behaviour.”

Town council working with NEA on issue

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council, which oversees the hawker centre, told Stomp on March 25 that it is aware of the situation.

The town council added that it is working with NEA to address the issue.

“Together with the agency, we have scheduled a visit to all the stalls to advise stallholders to refrain from placing goods on tables or chairs in front of their premises, so as to ensure that common areas remain accessible to patrons.”

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