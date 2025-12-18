Dead fly in mixed rice dish leaves sour taste in Stomper's mouth
Mike
Cai png is a staple in most coffee shops – and a reliable option for those who appreciate diversity in their food.
However, for Stomper Mike, his takeaway packet of economy rice came with a bit more variety than he expected.
The Stomper shared photos of his lunch purchased from a coffee shop stall at Block 253 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 on Dec 15 at around 1pm.
The meal consisted of white rice, steamed egg, some vegetables, and sweet and sour pork that was topped with a dead fly.
Mike said that the fly "looks like it was cooked" with the pork dish.
"Now I am worried if I ate part of it. Ugh," bemoaned the Stomper.
He added: "How safe is Singapore's mixed vegetables rice stall? I am concerned about the questionable practice of some mixed veggies stalls."
Mike did not report the incident to the Singapore Food Agency as he found it to be a "hassle".
Stomp has reached out to the stall for comment.