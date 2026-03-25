Dad alarmed kids can watch videos that ‘bordered on soft porn’ on school learning device, MOE responds

A father was alarmed to discover that his two children can access videos that “bordered on soft porn” on the personal learning devices (PLDs) issued by their secondary school.

Stomper Chia shared a video showing clips from a Japanese series. The Many Faces Of Ito, being played on the website Dailymotion on an Apple iPad. The show follows a disillusioned romantic comedy screenwriter who draws story ideas from four lovesick women by offering them romantic advice.

“I just discovered that my children can watch dramas on Dailymotion recently,” said Chia. “One of the videos bordered on soft porn.”

The clips show a man and a woman in bed, with the woman about to take off her clothes and the man dropping his briefs in front of her.

Chia said he wrote to the Ministry of Education (MOE) on March 10 to express his concern.

“I sent the video to MOE. All I got was an explanation that the DMA is not fool-proof. I guess this is how we are teaching our kids to be tech-savvy,” said the Stomper.

DMA stands for device management application, which is installed in the PLD and can be set to block undesirable internet content and regulate screen time. PLDs are typically iPads or Chromebooks, depending on the school.

“I have been fighting the PLD war with my children ever since they started secondary school,” said Chia, whose children are both in Secondary Three. “They use it to watch YouTube videos, go on Instagram and even play games in class.”

He added in his email to MOE: “We are nurturing a generation of rule-breakers with an attention deficit. So much for our future.”

MOE blocks site after feedback

After receiving the Stomper’s feedback, MOE informed him on March 13 that Dailymotion has been blocked. However, the parent remained unconvinced.

“MOE blocked the website after I alerted them. Does that mean the problem is solved? Are my children now safe?” he asked.

He said the DMA has not been effective, adding that responsibility would likely fall on schools and already overstretched teachers to monitor students.

“The only way to resolve this is to scrap the current policy of giving every Sec One student a PLD. Other countries are restricting social media for children, and we are encouraging them,” he added.

PLDs are part of the National Digital Literacy Programme (NDLP) launched by MOE in March 2020. One component of the NDLP is the Personalised Digital Learning Programme, whereby every secondary school student is issued a PLD.

MOE says safeguards in place

In response to Stomp’s queries, an MOE spokesperson said the ministry takes all feedback on students’ access to inappropriate content on PLDs seriously.

Regarding this case, the spokesperson said MOE has blocked the identified URL through the DMA to prevent students from accessing the content.

“We have informed the parent and have also offered to meet up with the parent directly to further address any concerns,” spokesperson added.

“MOE takes proactive and reactive actions to safeguard students by regularly reviewing and blocking undesirable websites that are detected or when MOE is informed of such sites.”

The spokesperson also said schools equip students with digital literacy skills and guide them to be safe, respectful and responsible online users through cyber wellness lessons.

As parents play a crucial role, MOE has also developed and shared cyber wellness resources through schools, Parents Gateway, the Parent Kit website and its social media platforms.

“We will continue to work with and support parents to inculcate good digital habits in our children.”

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