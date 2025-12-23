Cyclist stumped by two dead ends in Tampines BTO -- and his confusion doesn't end there

Cycling to and fro lunch should be a straightforward affair.

But for Stomper Nelson, it ended up with him embarking on a path to nowhere in a Tampines Build-to-Order (BTO) development.

Nelson said he cycled to the new Maxim Tam Chiak coffee shop at Tampines GreenCrest on Dec 5.

"I don't live there, but I cycled to check out the new kopitiam and hence had my lunch over there," he told Stomp.

It was when he was cycling out of the estate that he ran into not one, but two, problems.

Nelson shared a photo showing a stone path that diverges into two separate routes – both of which lead straight into the walls of an HDB block at Tampines Street 64.

Tampines GreenGlen is not the only estate that has been in the spotlight lately. Stomp recently reported on Tampines BTO residents, Jersha and Uzen Tan, who similarly lamented the poor wayfinding and confusing layouts of their neighbourhoods.

"Building on (Uzen's) story, I agree," Nelson said.

The Stomper noted that paths in the nearby Tampines GreenEmerald are also "narrow and confusing".

What's the point of all this empty space, wonders Stomper Nelson. PHOTOS: STOMP

Nelson is further "puzzled by the amount of empty spaces on the first storey beside the slope leading up to McDonald's" near Tampines GreenCourt. He observed that this space has been bare for over a year.

"Not sure what's the purpose," he told Stomp.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation