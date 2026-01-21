Is cycling allowed on West Coast Highway?

Are these cyclists doing anything wrong?

Three men were seen cycling on West Coast Highway on Jan 17.

Stomper Phil shared a video of the trio riding in single file, recorded from a vehicle overtaking them.

He asked: "Is cycling allowed on the highway?"

The short answer is yes.

The longer answer is cycling is allowed on West Coast Highway as it is not an expressway.

Under the Road Traffic Act, cyclists are prohibited on expressways, expressway tunnels, road tunnels, slip roads linked to expressways, and any interchange between two or more expressways.

Expressways are:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE)

Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE)

Central Expressway (CTE)

East Coast Parkway (ECP)

Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)

Kranji Expressway (KJE)

Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE)

Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)

Seletar Expressway (SLE)

Tampines Expressway (TPE)

It should be noted that while East Coast Parkway is not called expressway in its name, it is an expressway.

Expressway tunnels are:

Chin Swee Tunnel along CTE

Kampong Java Tunnel along CTE

Paya Lebar Expressway Tunnel along KPE

Marina Coastal Expressway Tunnel along MCE

You are also not allowed to ride a bicycle on Tuas Viaduct and road tunnels such as Fort Canning Link, Sentosa Gateway Tunnel and Woodsville Tunnel.

However, cyclists can ride on Keppel Viaduct, Bartley Viaduct, Nicoll Highway and, yes, West Coast Highway.

Separately, Stomper Rich shared a video showing a group of eight to nine cyclists riding along Moulmein Road on the morning of Jan 18.

It is unclear from the video exactly how many people were in the group.

The number matters because the rule for riding in groups is a maximum of five cyclists if riding in single file or 10 cyclists if riding two abreast.

What do you think? Were any rules broken?

