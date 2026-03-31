P said she had washed “regular” laundry with the shop once before and was satisfied with its services. PHOTOS: STOMP

Customer upset over damaged wedding sari, laundry says compensation two times more than policy

A neighbourhood laundry service has responded to a customer who claimed her wedding sari was damaged during dry-cleaning, saying it had offered compensation above its stated policy.

Stomper P had sent two saris for dry cleaning at Peter Laundry Services in Bukit Batok on Dec 4, 2025. One was a pink sari she wore for her wedding, which she said she bought in 2023. The other was worn for her housewarming.

“When I gave them the saris, they didn’t say anything and told me they could do it,” said the Stomper.

She had previously used the shop’s services and found them satisfactory, which was why she returned.

The saris were scheduled for collection on Dec 20, but she only picked them up in January due to her busy schedule. When she arrived, an employee asked to speak with her.

The employee then informed her that parts of her wedding sari had been damaged during cleaning, while the other sari was unaffected.

P said she went silent from shock. After regaining her composure, she questioned how the damage could have occurred, noting the sari’s sentimental value. She also felt the apology was not sufficiently sincere.

P said she was disappointed at the tears on her wedding sari. PHOTOS: STOMP

“They said the sari is old, but how can it be?” asked the Stomper.

P said the shop initially offered an $11 refund — the cost of cleaning one sari — before increasing it to $100 and eventually $120 after discussions.

She had requested that the shop replace the sari, but this was declined.

“I accepted the money, but I haven’t touched it,” she said, adding that she is still upset over the damage to her “dearest sari”. She said the sari cost $500, with an additional $200 spent on tailoring.

‘We stand our ground’: Laundry

Speaking to Stomp on March 31, an employee of Peter Laundry Services said the shop had already offered more compensation than required under its policy.

The employee, who wished to be known as Ms Lee, pointed out that the shop’s refund terms are printed on all invoices, including the one P showed to Stomp.

Under this policy, the shop:

Does not accept liability for consequential or indirect losses

Caps compensation at five times the cleaning cost of the item

Retains the item after compensation is paid

Compensation policy is printed clearly on the invoice, including the one provided by P (left). PHOTOS: STOMP, PETER LAUNDRY SERVICES

Ms Lee acknowledged that no visible damage was noted when P first delivered the saris to the shop.

However, after cleaning, staff observed sweat stains and signs of wear and tear, which they duly informed to the customer upon collection.

She added that the shop was only obligated to offer up to $55 based on its policy, but eventually increased the compensation to $120 after the customer’s husband visited the store to negotiate.

Ms Lee also showed a receipt indicating that the $120 was accepted in cash, with a note stating: “customer refuse to sign”.

The employee, who has been working at Peter Laundry Services for 20 years, said most customers are understanding when such issues arise.

“We could not compensate for the full cost of the sari as it’s three years old and would already have gone through wear and tear,” she added.

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