Crowds swarm Jurong Point for The SGFR Store opening, Stomper queues for 5 hours but fails to enter

Fans flocked to Jurong Point on May 9 for the opening of popular snack and convenience chain The SGFR Store’s newest outlet, resulting in massive crowds and long queues.

Stomper Yeow, who visited the mall that afternoon, said he was shocked by the turnout.

“When I got there, wow!” he exclaimed. “Long queue from front till back.”

A video and photos shared by the Stomper show large crowds packed around the Level 2 outlet, while curious onlookers lined the mall’s upper floors to catch a glimpse of the opening that took place at about 2pm.

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“Even Level 3 had a lot of people standing there and watching,” Yeow said.

The SGFR Store, known for its viral snacks, drinks and social media marketing, has built a strong following online, particularly among younger fans in Singapore and Malaysia.

Days before the launch, the store had promoted giveaways on its Instagram page, including Samsung Galaxy A07 smartphones for the first three people in the queue, as well as free Thai milk buns, crunchy gummies, twister gummies and spicy fries for the first 250 customers.

Some commenters on the store’s Instagram page claimed they would start queueing at Jurong Point as early as the day before the opening.

Stomper 'disappointed’ after queueing for over five hours

According to the Stomper, many teenagers and children in the crowd were shouting loudly at certain moments, prompting staff and security guards to step in.

“The staff and security guards had to ask them to lower the noise and not block the way because a lot of people were obstructing the walkway,” he said. “I hope everyone can be mindful, care about others more and not become a public nuisance.”

Yeow added that he queued for more than five hours but still did not manage to enter the store.

“I was very disappointed that I couldn’t enter,” he said. “I heard from the staff that you needed a queue number.”

“I wish they had managed the queue better.”

Stomp has reached out to The SGFR Store for comment.

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