Cries of 'tolong' heard during fire in Bukit Batok flat: 60 evacuated, 2 taken to hospital

About 60 residents were evacuated and two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Bukit Batok flat on March 12.

Photos shared by a Stomper show firefighters and a fire engine at Block 465A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

"Some neighbours said they smelled smoke at around 7am and heard someone shouting, 'Tolong, tolong' (help in Malay)," said the Stomper.

"No one thought it was something serious until someone went downstairs and reported it to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)."

In a video taken by the Stomper from his unit, thick smoke can be seen rising from the block, making it hard to see through.

"I live opposite that block and we were affected by the smoke as well," the Stomper added.

Photos he took on March 13 show the aftermath, with parts of the unit's window frame hanging loose, holes in some window panes and soot stains.

The area below the unit was also cordoned off.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire on March 12 at about 8.20am.

"The fire involved the living room of a second-floor unit," an SCDF spokesperson said.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

One person from the affected unit was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person, who was not from the affected unit, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for chest discomfort.

"The top causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking, electrical faults and unattended lighted materials," the SCDF spokesperson said.

"To prevent such fires, residents are strongly advised not to leave cooking unattended and to avoid overloading power sockets or charging devices overnight without supervision.

"They should also ensure that lighted materials such as incense or cigarettes are never left unattended and are fully extinguished before disposal."

In a Facebook post, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP Lee Hong Chuang said temporary accommodation and meals have been provided to affected residents.

He added that affected residents will receive help clearing debris, repairing electrical wiring, repainting damaged areas and units, and replacing essential household items such as mattresses and basic utensils.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

