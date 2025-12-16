Condo resident blames chicken for causing her to drive into wall, has to pay for damage to car -- and wall

A Queenstown condominium resident blamed a chicken for causing her to drive her car into a wall, costing her $4,200 in vehicle repairs.

To make matters worse, Stomper LQ was later told by the condo management to pay $352 for the damage to the wall as well.

She said the accident, which took place in September, has sparked broader concerns among residents about wildlife roaming freely in the condo estate.

The Stomper was driving her white Kia Niro towards the condo carpark gantry when the accident happened.

"A rooster suddenly appeared across my path. I slowed down immediately and went through the gantry," recounted the Stomper.

"While thinking the chicken might have been run over by the car, I looked back through the mirror — and my vehicle's left side collided with the wall at the narrow entrance of the carpark."

Despite the condo management claiming that there had been "no sightings of roosters in the condo", the resident said this has been an ongoing problem and shared a video of chickens in the condo compound.

"The condo management denies the issue, but these roosters have been around for months. They're not just harmless birds. They're creating real risks for residents," said the Stomper.

She also questioned whether the wall she hit was already worn down or previously damaged.

"I shouldn't be penalised for damage that may have already existed. I've asked multiple times for proof, but the management refuses to provide anything," claimed the resident.

Despite multiple attempts to get a response from the condo management, her emails have gone unanswered. Frustrated, she has now escalated the matter to the Strata Titles Board.

The Stomper said: "I already suffered a $4,200 loss. Instead of addressing the root cause — wild animals roaming inside the property — I was told to pay another $352. They refused to provide the repair details.

"This feels very unfair."

She hopes that by sharing her story, it will raise awareness about estate safety and proper maintenance.

Stomp has reached out to the condo management for more info.

