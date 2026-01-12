Man confronts woman for propping her feet up on bus, she retorts: 'No money lah you! No father mother!'

Her name is Tan Wee Teng, but she has been called the "queen of the bus".

That is because she has been spotted numerous times seated like royalty on the bus, with her shoeless feet propped up high as if she owns the vehicle.

On Jan 8, yet another person confronted Ms Tan, 52, for her behaviour.

Sharing a video of the incident, Stomper Lim said it started when he boarded SMRT bus service 190 at the Chelsea Gardens condominium bus stop along Stevens Road towards Whitley Road at around 5.45pm.

He recounted: "Just as I stepped onto the bus, a man suddenly rushed forward and began shouting at the bus driver, demanding that he go to the back of the bus.

"At that moment, those of us boarding were confused and had no idea what was happening. As we moved further in, it became clear that the man was yelling at the driver to tell a female passenger to remove both her legs, which she had propped up on the window ledge."

The Stomper said the bus captain did not respond and simply drove off.

"By then, I was already feeling quite upset by the situation," he said, adding that he also told the woman to put her legs down but was ignored.

"At the next bus stop, the driver finally walked to the back of the bus and softly mumbled to the woman to put her legs down, which she did. Assuming the matter had been resolved, he returned to his driver's seat and continued driving.

"Throughout the entire episode, the man and the woman were engaged in a heated shouting match. In the video, you can clearly hear the nasty remarks they hurled at each other."

Ms Tan can be heard saying: "No money lah you! No father mother!"

This further triggered the man, who angrily yelled back: "Why you talk about father mother?"

She repeated softly: "Because you no money."

He shouted: "Why I no money? You f***ing rude, you know or not?"

The bus captain can be seen in the video de-escalating the situation by standing between the two and getting the man to step back.

The Stomper said: "Just before getting off, I noticed – to my disbelief – that the woman had once again placed both her legs back onto the window ledge.

"Frustrated, I walked to the front of the bus and told the driver that he needed to ask her to get off. Her behaviour was blatantly obnoxious and rude. The driver simply looked at me."

The Stomper alighted at the next bus stop outside Stevens MRT station.

Stomp has contacted SMRT for more info about the incident.

Ms Tan's behaviour on buses was first reported in Stomp on Jan 4, 2023, after a video of her was posted on TikTok. In the video, a man tried to persuade her to put her legs down and she retorted: "You poor ah?"

On Oct 26, 2023, she was arrested for public nuisance after she had a dispute with a bus captain on an SBS Transit bus.

On July 7, 2025, she was in court, charged with two counts of public nuisance, two counts of criminal force and harassment for incidents dating between August 2023 and August 2024.

The court heard that she had been given a 12-month conditional warning for these four offences, reported CNA.

But she also faced a fifth charge for hitting a bus captain's arm on Aug 23, 2024.

The judge granted the prosecution's application to have all five charges given a discharge not amounting to acquittal.

Ms Tan was then given a three-year conditional warning during which she could not offend again or risk being prosecuted for the fresh offence and the old ones.

Since the court hearing, Stomp has reported sightings of her propping up her feet on the bus three times:

This latest incident on Jan 8 would make it four times.

On Oct 14, 2025, new laws were passed to regulate the conduct of passengers to prevent inconsiderate behaviour on public buses and at bus interchanges.

Those who breach regulations will face penalties in line with how their behaviour affects other bus passengers, with higher penalties for repeat offenders.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation