Commuter blasts Lady Gaga’s Poker Face and Blackpink Rose’s Toxic Till The End on MRT

A commuter was annoyed by a fellow passenger blasting music on an MRT train.

Stomper Irene shared videos of the incident, which occurred on the East-West Line on April 12 at around 1pm.

In one clip, the man can be seen moving towards an empty seat on the train while holding a phone playing Poker Face by Lady Gaga.

Another video shows him listening to Toxic Till The End by Blackpink member Rose.

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According to Irene, both tracks were played loudly enough to be heard across the carriage, which she felt was “inappropriate” on public transport.

She told Stomp: “This behaviour is so entitled, absurd and obnoxious. It is encroaching into people’s space!”

When asked if other commuters reacted to the noise, Irene quipped: “You mean like wielding parangs until there’s a bloody scene?”

An increasingly common trend on public transport?

This is not the first time Stompers have complained about commuters blasting music on public transport.

In April, Stomper David called out a woman for “disturbing the peace” with a loud phone conversation on the train, while Stomper D got into an argument with a bus passenger who was playing music at a high volume.

In February, Stomper Janice got into a dispute with a woman who was playing videos loudly on a bus.

A poll conducted by The Straits Times found that playing videos or music at high volume was the top pet peeve among commuters, cited by 48.6 per cent of respondents.

The report noted that while many commuters often find loud conversations and noise from mobile devices disruptive, some prefer not to confront others to avoid conflict.

In October last year, the government passed the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill to penalise disruptive and inconsiderate behaviour on buses, including playing loud music or videos on their phones. The regulations will be introduced at a later date and take reference from the Rapid Transit Systems Act.

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