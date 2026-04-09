Commuter annoyed by woman ‘disturbing the peace’ with loud phone call on MRT

A commuter was annoyed by a woman speaking loudly on her phone while on the train.

Stomper David shared a video of the incident, which occurred along the North-South Line on April 4 at about 12.20pm.

He said the woman was on a loud phone call for around five MRT stops, which he found “annoying”.

In the 37-second clip, the woman can be heard saying: “I don’t know, then I’m very angry. Bloody hell.”

She appeared to be recounting some “screw-up” regarding an appointment, saying: “Then you know what happened or not?”

The woman can also be heard saying that she “was already very irritated” at having to “waste time and money”, before repeating that she was “very angry” because of a “screw-up that day”.

David told Stomp: “She was disturbing the peace of those within a five-metre radius.”

Common commuter gripe

In a poll conducted by The Straits Times, playing videos or music at high volume was the top pet peeve among commuters, cited by 48.6 per cent of respondents.

The report also noted that commuters often find loud conversations and noise from mobile devices disruptive, though some prefer not to confront others to avoid conflict.

Signs on buses and trains remind passengers to keep their volume down as part of efforts to encourage gracious behaviour on public transport.

In October last year, the government passed the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill to penalise disruptive and inconsiderate bus passengers, such as those who play loud music and videos on their phones. The regulations will be introduced at a later date and take reference from the Rapid Transit Systems Act.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics noise

noisy

MRT

inconsiderate