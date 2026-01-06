Commuter alleges woman rode PMA onto train, got up and rested on priority seat

A MRT commuter alleged that a woman rode a personal mobility aid (PMA) onto the train, then got up and took a train seat.

Stomper J was astounded by this.

He said it happened on the East-West Line from Jurong East MRT station towards Pasir Ris on Dec 13 at 3.05pm.

"Why does an able-bodied lady need a PMA?" asked the Stomper.

"And yet sits down on a priority seating? She doesn't!"

He also griped that the mobility scooter occupied "the whole space".

Stomp readers have previously pointed out that the perception that mobility scooters are only for people who cannot walk is wrong.

One said: "You don't need to be completely disabled or unable to walk to use PMAs. Just like wheelchairs, some elderly are unable to walk or stand for long distance and time without feeling discomfort."

An occupational therapist told Stomp: "Just because they can walk a few metres safely, does not mean they can walk long distances, which is where mobility scooters come into play."

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMAs are designed to carry an individual who cannot walk or has walking difficulties.

To improve path safety and prevent the misuse of PMAs, users of mobility scooters must be medically certified for mobility issues from the first quarter of 2026, reported The Straits Times.

The rule does not apply to users who are prescribed government-subsidised mobility scooters before the law kicks in as they will be automatically certified.

New users of subsidised scooters can visit their regular doctor or occupational therapist to obtain the certification.

Existing and new users of non-subsidised mobility scooters can approach their regular doctor to do a medical assessment.

The Government will give users some time to obtain certification, and enforcement officers will engage with users on the new rules during the transition period.

On enforcement, the Land Transport Authority noted that the Government will maintain a registry of those certified to use a mobility scooter.

During checks, these users can either show the enforcement officers a digital or physical copy of their certificate, or provide their identification details for officers to check against the registry.

