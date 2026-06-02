Community cat found dead at foot of Jurong West block with broken legs, devastated feeders call for ‘justice’

A community cat well known to residents in Jurong West was found dead with multiple injuries, leaving those who cared for her devastated.

Stomper Nill said the cat, known affectionately as Ah Pui, was found at the foot of Block 967A Jurong West Street 93 on May 28 at about 9pm.

According to Nill, one of Ah Pui’s regular feeders discovered the cat with severe injuries, including a crushed spine and broken legs.

“She was loved by many and was a familiar sight around the multi-storey carpark,” said the Stomper.

Nill, who also helped care for Ah Pui, said members of the community were heartbroken by the cat’s death and hoped the circumstances surrounding it would be thoroughly investigated.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“We send these cats to the vet, sterilise them, feed them and care for them for years,” said the Stomper. “We spend money on these community cats, only for their lives to end like this.

“We need justice for them. They are lives too.”

Nill said the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), was alerted to the incident by a member of the public and one of Ah Pui’s caregivers.

In response to a Stomp query, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it received a call about the cat on May 28 at about 9.55pm.

“The feedback provider observed that the cat’s legs had been broken and suspected that the cat had fallen from height,” an SPCA spokesperson added.

“As the SPCA did not have any available rescue officers who could be immediately mobilised, our frontline staff advised the feedback provider to contact NParks/AVS for swifter assistance.

“While we did not attend to the case and are unable to independently verify the feedback, we will do our best to support any investigations if called upon by the authorities.”

Stomp has contacted NParks/AVS for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.