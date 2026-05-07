Cold Storage said it has “implemented additional preventive measures” in response to the rat sighting.

Cold Storage says ‘no sign of infestation’ after customer spots rat in Ngee Ann City outlet

A shopper was surprised to spot a rat above the fruit and vegetable section at Cold Storage’s Ngee Ann City outlet on April 30.

Stomper J said he was grocery shopping at around 8pm when he noticed the rodent.

“There were no staff in the immediate fruit and veg area, so I walked over to the deli counter,” he told Stomp.

“It took me saying it three times before the staff member reacted. She just kind of stood blankly and didn’t seem to quite grasp it.”

J said he eventually showed the employee a video of the rat, after which she said she would get a manager. About five minutes later, the staff member returned with a manager, who filmed the Stomper’s video using his phone.

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“As I was leaving, I walked past the entrance and saw the two of them with two other staff looking up at the area, seemingly trying to figure out what to do,” he said.

He added that he was surprised no other shoppers appeared to notice the rat despite the supermarket being crowded.

The incident also affected his shopping plans. “I had actually gone in to buy some fruit and other food items,” he said.

After the rat sighting, he avoided the section completely and went to the other end of the store. He shared the incident to raise awareness about pest control in supermarkets.

“Supermarkets need to be doing a better job of pest control,” he told Stomp, adding that he had seen a rat at a different supermarket in Upper Thomson just two weeks before.

He also expressed concern about potential health risks.

“As seen in the recent cruise ship incident, rats carry all kinds of diseases including hantavirus. If someone doesn’t wash their food properly, this could have severe implications.”

Cold Storage takes further preventive measures

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Cold Storage spokesperson said on May 5 that the chain operates a comprehensive and routine pest control programme across all stores.

Upon being alerted to J’s concern, the store team promptly documented the matter and activated Cold Storage’s pest control service provider for a thorough inspection of the entire supermarket.

“The inspection has confirmed that there are no signs of infestation,” the spokesperson clarified.

The supermarket chain confirmed that it has implemented additional preventive measures and will continue to step up its monitoring efforts to prevent potential pest problems.

Stomp has reached out to the Singapore Food Agency for comment.

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