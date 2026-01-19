Cold Storage apologises after halal and non-halal products displayed together at Aperia Mall outlet

Cold Storage has apologised after a shopper flagged concerns over halal and non-halal products being displayed together at the supermarket chain's Aperia Mall outlet.

Stomper Syahira shared photos she took when she visited the supermarket on Jan 13 at about 5.30pm.

The images show items such as fishballs, silken tofu and fish cake — all bearing halal logos on their packaging — placed next to and above fresh pork on the bottom shelf of a standing fridge.

"I've already emailed Cold Storage on this matter, but I would like to create awareness as well," she said.

Syahira also referred Stomp to halal guidelines issued by Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), which state that halal food should be fully separated from non-halal food during preparation, processing, storage and transportation.

In response to a Stomp query, a Cold Storage spokesperson said: "We have responded to the customer accordingly.

"We have rectified the display for halal and non-halal products on our end. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

