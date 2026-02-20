Clump of hair left on floor after two women fight at Bedok Mall

Two women were seen embroiled in a dispute at Bedok Mall on Feb 18, with one slapping and pulling the other's hair.

Stomper Anonymous said the incident happened at about 5.25pm near SK Jewellery.

"I was walking through the mall when I heard someone shouting in Mandarin, 'Bao jing! Bao jing! Ta da wo!' (Call the police, call the police, she hit me!)," the Stomper said.

She first noticed the commotion outside the jewellery shop, but the pair later moved into the store.

Videos shared with Stomp show a woman in orange slapping a woman in green, before pulling her hair as the latter turns to get away.

The woman in green is later seen shouting inside the shop as the scuffle continues, with more slapping and hair-pulling.

The Stomper said in the aftermath, a clump of hair could be seen on the floor: "A clutch from a successful hair-pull."

She later saw the women outside the mall with security officers and paramedics at about 6pm.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 311 New Upper Changi Road at about 5.40pm.

"One person was assessed for minor injuries by an SCDF paramedic and declined to be sent to hospital," an SCDF spokesperson added.

Stomp understands the two women are known to each other and were involved in a personal dispute.

