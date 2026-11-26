The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Choa Chu Kang Way at about 6pm on Nov 23.

Choa Chu Kang accident on Nov 23: Family of motorcyclist appeals for witnesses and dashcam footage

Stomper Minn needs your help: Her uncle died in an accident in Choa Chu Kang and the family is appealing for eyewitnesses and dashcam footage to assist with police investigations.

Her uncle was the 61-year-old motorcyclist who died following an accident in Choa Chu Kang Way on Nov 23

“We would be extremely grateful if you could help share our appeal on your platform, especially before any dashcam recordings are automatically overwritten.

Car driver was arrested

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Choa Chu Kang Way at about 6pm.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

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“A 42-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death,” a police spokesperson said.

How you can help

Motorists who were travelling along Choa Chu Kang Way around the time of the accident are urged to check their dashcam recordings and preserve any relevant footage.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has relevant footage can contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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