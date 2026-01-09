Children seen sticking heads and bodies out of moving cars in Buona Vista and Bedok

Two Stompers reported witnessing children sticking their heads and bodies out of moving cars in separate incidents on Jan 8, raising concerns about road safety.

The first incident happened along a road towards The Star Vista in Buona Vista, said Stomper Anonymous, who witnessed it.

"I saw a car going towards the mall and there was a boy sticking his head out while the car was moving," the Stomper said.

The second incident occurred along New Upper Changi Road, from Chai Chee towards Tanah Merah, at about 8.15pm.

Stomper Illusion said the car was driven by a woman and was carrying about four children.

"I saw two of them standing with half their bodies out of the sunroof while the car was driving," the Stomper said. "Wonder what this driver's brain is made of."

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal for anyone under the height of 1.35m to be unsecured in a motor vehicle.

Children should be properly secured with an approved child restraint appropriate to their height and weight, or a body restraining seat belt when they are seated on a booster seat.

