Cheers heard after fireworks in Ghim Moh on Hari Raya eve, SCDF alerted and police investigating

Cheers were heard after a fireworks display in Ghim Moh on the night of March 20.

Stomper R shared a 28-second video of fireworks being set off from the multi-storey carpark at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road on the eve of Hari Raya.

While others cheered, R was more concerned about the risks involved.

“It would’ve been dangerous if any of the fireworks went into a resident’s home,” he said.

The Stomper shared videos showing a fire engine arriving and police officers searching the uppermost deck of the multi-storey carpark with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters.

Other videos of the fireworks were also posted on social media.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said were they alerted to a case of discharge of fireworks at 11.15pm.

SCDF told Stomp it was alerted to a fire at about 11.20pm. The fire, which involved sparklers, burnt itself out before SCDF’s arrival.

No injuries were reported. Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, anyone found guilty of discharging dangerous fireworks can be jailed for up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.

The use of fireworks in Singapore was first regulated in 1968, when rocket-type fireworks were banned after they were found responsible for a third of the 150 fires that broke out during Chinese New Year that year.

In 1972, this became a total ban with the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

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