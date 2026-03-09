Charity organisation explains why volunteer took photos outside Stomper's flat and another laughed

A charity organisation has explained why one of its volunteers took photos outside the flat of a Little India resident.

Stomper Anonymous, who lives at Kitchener Road, had shared a video showing two men and a boy stopping outside her flat on Feb 7 at about 12.48pm, reported Stomp on Feb 25.

She said a man in a green shirt was seen using his phone outside her unit and appeared to be sending the images via WhatsApp.

In a police report made by the Stomper, she stated her window had been open at the time and the incident caused her "significant distress and concern for my safety".

She said she had seen the man in green once, while another man in a pink shirt had been spotted outside her unit on several occasions.

According to the Stomper, the man in pink had previously touched her camera in what she described as a joking manner. The video does not show anyone touching the camera.

On Feb 28, TSB Charity Association, also known as Thursday Support Buddies, posted on its Facebook page that the individuals in the video were its volunteers.

TSB is a registered charity established in 2023 to serve underprivileged families by conducting door-to-door outreach, distributing essential groceries and meal vouchers, explained the Facebook post, which also denied the volunteers touched the Stomper's camera.

"On the day in question, our team was conducting our usual door-to-door visit and distributing monthly meal vouchers to beneficiaries in the estate," recounted TSB in the post.

"During the visit, our volunteer noticed an unusual paper posted on a unit's door. Out of curiosity and documentation purposes, the volunteer took a photograph of the paper."

A photo of the note was included in the Facebook post.

The note said: "Dear donors, please check expiration dates! We've received many expired food items. Your kindness is appreciated, but only non-expired food can be accepted.

"Also, kindly refrain from peeking through the windows. And please, don't advise us that expired food is okay to eat. We prioritise food safety!"

Anonymous told Stomp that she had pasted the note outside her flat after she became concerned about the risk of food poisoning when expired food was given to her two-year-old son.

PHOTOS: STOMP

She removed the notice after she found out TSB posted the photo of it on Facebook.

In response to a Stomp query, a TSB spokesperson clarified that the Stomper's flat was not on its beneficiary list. He added that its volunteers did not approach the flat, and no photographs or videos were taken of the interior of the flat.

"A photograph was taken of the notice only for internal verification within our team," said the spokesperson.

"This was because there were several charity groups operating in the same area distributing items to families in need, and we wanted to check within our group whether any expired items had inadvertently been given out by us."

The Stomper said she does not believe the expired food was from TSB.

However, she is upset that in the video, one of the volunteers can be heard laughing at her note, which she felt was "demonstrating a callous disregard for her feelings and well-being".

The spokesperson said its volunteers do not mock or disrespect the people they serve.

He explained: "The brief laughter heard in the video was a reaction to the wording of the notice at that moment and was not directed at any resident or beneficiary."

The spokesperson told Stomp that it was never TSB's intention to cause distress.

"Rather than allow misunderstandings to grow, we are prepared to speak directly with the resident to clarify the matter, offer reassurance, and move forward in a respectful and constructive manner," said the spokesperson.

In response, the Stomper said: "I do not wish to engage with them. I will settle this legally."

