Car crashes into Hougang rubbish collection point, driver taken to hospital
A car skidded and crashed into a rubbish collection point at Block 931A Hougang Street 91 on Dec 24.
The police were alerted to the accident at 8.20pm, they told Stomp.
A 44-year-old male car driver was conscious when taken to hospital and is assisting with investigations.
Stomper Yvonne shared a photo taken at the scene at around 9.20pm, showing a silver car mounting a kerb.
Police investigations are ongoing.
