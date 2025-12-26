Car crashes into Hougang rubbish collection point, driver taken to hospital

A car skidded and crashed into a rubbish collection point at Block 931A Hougang Street 91 on Dec 24.

The police were alerted to the accident at 8.20pm, they told Stomp.

A 44-year-old male car driver was conscious when taken to hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Stomper Yvonne shared a photo taken at the scene at around 9.20pm, showing a silver car mounting a kerb.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation