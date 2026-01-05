P-plate car on fire after crashing into overground box at Adam Road, SP Group alerted to gas leak

A car was on fire after an accident at Adam Road on the afternoon of Jan 4.

Several Stompers shared videos of the burning vehicle and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fighting the fire. A P plate for probation drivers can be seen in the rear windshield of the car.

Stomper Sally said: "I think the car hit a gas pipe and went up in flames."

The car had crashed into an SP Group overground box at the junction.

PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire near the slip road into Arcadia Road at about 3:55pm.

The fire, which involved a car and a gas equipment at the side of the slip road, was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets.

Two people were assessed by an SCDF paramedic and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF added that officers from SP Group were also at the scene to isolate the gas supply.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

SP Group told The Straits Times it was alerted to the gas leak at around 4.30pm after the vehicle had driven into gas equipment housed in an overground box.

It added that town gas supply to customers was not affected by the damaged equipment as it was able to provide the supply from another gas feed.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation