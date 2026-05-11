Car driver and taxi passenger taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision in Bukit Panjang

Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi, a car and a lorry along Bukit Panjang Road towards Choa Chu Kang Road on May 8.

Stomper Melissa took photos of the aftermath near Gangsa Road at about 1.55pm.

Images she shared show emergency responders at the scene, including paramedics attending to those involved in the accident.

Another photo shows heavy traffic congestion building up along the road following the collision.

PHOTO: STOMP

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Melissa said she was walking home when she noticed traffic piling up on the opposite side of the road and saw passers-by gathered around the scene.

“I was there around 15 minutes,” she said, adding that the congestion appeared to last for some time as her mother returned home about 35 minutes later and told her the situation was still the same.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.40pm.

“A 38-year-old male car driver and a 42-year-old male taxi passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital”, a police spokesperson added.

SCDF said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another to Woodlands Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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