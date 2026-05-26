The Stomper spotted this sign on May 19 at 2pm.

Buzz says vulgar sign at Tampines Bus Interchange store was ‘incorrect translation’, removed ‘immediately’

A woman was shocked to see an offensive anti-littering sign at a convenience shop located at Tampines Bus Interchange.

Stomper Lei shared a photo of the handwritten sign — taped to the newspaper and magazine rack of the Buzz outlet — that was taken on May 19 at around 2pm.

The bilingual sign, which had both Mandarin and English text, warned passers-by against disposing their trash on the rack. It stated that the rack was “not (a) dustbin” and “not (a) trash can”.

Lei felt that the sign was vulgar and offensive, particularly a line that read: “If you throw, you’re son of a bitch”.

The Chinese text also contained a phrase that means “bastard”.

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“It was jarring seeing that kind of language in such a public spot,” the Stomper said, noting that there were many primary and secondary school students patronising the shop.

“It came across as unprofessional and offensive, and it doesn’t feel appropriate for a place frequented by families and children.”

Store: Sign has been removed immediately

Speaking to Stomp on May 25, the manager of Buzz’s Tampines Bus Interchange outlet confirmed that the sign was not an official notice from the convenience store chain.

“One of our cashiers used an online translator and unfortunately the translation came out incorrectly and contained inappropriate language,” he said.

“We sincerely apologise for this oversight and for any offense caused.”

The sign was removed immediately and the store manager has spoken to the staff involved. It is not clear how long the sign had been on display at the shop or how many passers-by encountered it.

Buzz also said that it is reviewing its processes for customer notices to ensure that a repeat incident does not happen again.

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