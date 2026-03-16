The Shopee seller reportedly invited the Stomper to China to "play". PHOTOS: STOMP

Buyer says Shopee seller sent wrong tyre, then told him to 'come to China to play'

A buyer said he was frustrated by a Shopee seller's responses after purportedly receiving the wrong bicycle tyre.

Stomper Netizen told Stomp he had ordered a 622mm bicycle tyre from a seller on Shopee on Feb 26. The item arrived on March 5.

However, when he brought the tyre to a bicycle repair shop to have it installed, the shop noticed that the tyre size did not match what he had ordered.

"The mechanic checked and the tyre (from Shopee) was 590mm instead of 622mm," said the Stomper.

According to him, the mechanic had already removed his existing tyre by the time the issue was discovered.

"Naturally, because I don't want to pay twice, I decided to buy a tyre from the shop instead," he explained, adding that he felt buying the tyre directly from the bicycle repair shop would also be more reliable.

The Stomper then contacted the Shopee seller and applied for a return and refund through the platform.

However, he was unhappy with the seller's replies, screenshots of which he shared with Stomp.

A snippet of Netizen's converasation with the Shopee seller. PHOTO: STOMP

"As you can read from the texts exchanged, they were up in their heads with arrogance that I should purchase another tyre from them [sic]," Netizen said.

He added that the seller continued asking him to purchase another tyre from the shop, even after he had initiated the return request.

While his refund request was approved, the Stomper said he felt "really angry" at the time and decided to share his experience so others would be aware before buying from this seller.

He also claimed that the store continued asking him to purchase more items and invited him to "come to China to play".

Based on the screenshots Stomp has seen, the Shopee seller apologised multiple times and offered compensation to the Stomper. The seller's replies also appeared to be translated from another language.

Exchange may have stemmed from a misunderstanding: Shopee

In response to Stomp's queries, a Shopee spokesperson said the platform had reviewed the case and the full conversation between the buyer and seller.

The spokesperson said: "Shopee has reviewed the case and the full conversation between the buyer and seller, and found that the interaction was conducted within our platform guidelines.

"On Shopee, sellers and buyers may communicate through the platform to resolve issues where they arise, and we encourage both parties to do so constructively."

The spokesperson added that the buyer had submitted a return request through Shopee's standard return and refund process on March 5 and received a full refund the following day.

"Our review also indicates that the exchange may have stemmed from a misunderstanding, as the seller responded respectfully and sought to resolve the issue with the buyer," the spokesperson said.

"The matter has since been resolved, and Shopee remains committed to ensuring a reliable and seamless shopping experience for all users."

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