Bus passenger allegedly scratches mum with baby after repeatedly stepping on her feet

A mother travelling with her one-year-old baby said she was injured after an alleged confrontation with another passenger on a public bus.

Stomper Anonymous told Stomp that the incident occurred on bus service 147 while she was on her way to visit a paediatrician with her child on the morning of Jan 29.

She had been on the bus for about 25 minutes and was standing in the designated wheelchair area with her baby's stroller when another woman boarded the bus at Block 201 Jalan Bukit Merah and stood very close to them.

"She insisted on standing very close to us even though the bus was not crowded," the Stomper said. "She stepped vigorously on my feet multiple times."

The Stomper said she was unable to move away as she had one hand holding onto her baby's stroller.

She said her mother was also on the bus.

"The entire bus was full of people who witnessed the incident, but no one stepped up to stop her very inconsiderate behaviour," she added.

"After she stomped on my feet multiple times, I could not take it anymore and yelled at her. That's when she scratched me with her long nails."

The Stomper shared photos of scratches on her arm that she claims were inflicted during the encounter, as well as images of the woman who allegedly caused them.

She also claimed that the woman later sent messages on her phone to a friend or family member, allegedly insulting the Stomper.

She added that her baby was crying in discomfort during the incident.

The Stomper only realised she was bleeding after alighting from the bus and arriving at the hospital with her child.

"Her actions gave me no time to react," she said. "She attacked me at the last stop after I told my mum we were reaching. I think she did it on purpose so I couldn't stay on the bus to confront her further."

She has since sought medical attention and said she has made a police report regarding the incident.

"The five-bus-stop ride was extremely painful," she said.

According to the Stomper, another mother later came forward in a private group to share that she had allegedly experienced similar behaviour from the same woman.



Both mothers have asked to remain anonymous, citing concerns about harassment.

"As a mother, I have no other channels to make such injustice known and hope to voice it on Stomp," she said. "Even the witnesses on the bus did not stand up against this behaviour.

"We think Stomp is a better way to deter such actions and because of its wider audience, people can cross-examine her behaviour more effectively."

