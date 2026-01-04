Bus commuter sees multiple groups of errant cyclists in 1 day from HarbourFront to Geylang: 'Absolutely unreal'

Multiple groups of errant cyclists were spotted on the road by a bus commuter on Dec 28.

Stomper J shared videos taken when he was on a bus from HarbourFront to Geylang, showing the cyclists riding ahead of the bus.

"It's absolutely unreal," J said.

"Every weekend and public holiday, cyclists hogging the road are a common sight."

But he was more concerned about the group of youths cycling without proper protective equipment. According to the Stomper, they also rode through a red light at a junction.

"Their bikes aren't safe. They look flimsy," he said. "No bike helmets for these kids!"

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) rules for on-road cycling, cyclists must wear a helmet when cycling on roads. They must also always ride as closely as practicable to the far left edge of roads, to allow traffic to overtake them safely.

Cyclists should also keep to a maximum length of five bicycles when riding in groups, which means a maximum of five cyclists if riding in single file, or ten cyclists if riding two abreast.

In addition, cyclists are not permitted to cycle on expressways, road tunnels and specific viaducts.

