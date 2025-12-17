Tower Transit bus captain stops in moving traffic to flash middle fingers back at Stomper

A bus captain was caught on camera stopping his vehicle amid moving traffic to flash his middle fingers at a car driver.

Stomper K – who admitted to flipping the bird first – shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred along Anson Road on Dec 9 at 5.11pm.

The video shows the bus captain of Tower Transit service 106 stopping during a green light and holding up both middle fingers as the Stomper drove past.

K, who can be heard swearing in the video, told Stomp: "As I was approaching the bus lane and wanted to turn left in front, I avoided the bus lane and cut back in front.

"The bus driver honked at me. I assume it was because he didn't know I was avoiding the bus lane and that's why I'd kept right.

"Therefore, I pointed a middle finger at him. I admit I was in the wrong here too. However, the action from this driver is not acceptable. He stopped in the middle of the road, opened the bus door and pointed his middle fingers back at me."

The Stomper said this was especially dangerous as the traffic light was green and vehicles were on the move.

K added: "Such actions are absolutely not acceptable for a bus driver. I hope to share this for Tower Transit's awareness so that action can be taken against him."

Stomp has contacted Tower Transit for more info.

