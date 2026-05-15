BreadTalk installs fly trap after customer sees flies on pork floss buns at Canberra Plaza outlet

A customer raised food safety concerns after seeing flies inside the display shelves at a BreadTalk outlet in Canberra Plaza two days in a row.

Stomper Anonymous said she was at the outlet on May 10 when she noticed a fly inside the glass display “where all the bread was, flying across and contaminating everything”.

She informed staff at the bakery, who “politely apologised and chased the fly out”.

Anonymous, who shared photos with Stomp showing the insect on a pork floss bun, said she initially did not think much of the incident — until she returned to the outlet the next day.

“When I returned, another fly was spotted inside the shelf with all the pastries,” she recounted.

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“Other patrons reported it to a different staff, who swiftly took action. It was a different employee this time but she, too, tried to chase the fly out.”

The Stomper also said she saw another fly buzzing around unprotected trays of freshly baked bread that had just come out of the oven.

The presence of flies has left Anonymous concerned about hygiene and food safety, she said.

“Since this was not a one-off incident, it does make me feel a bit uneasy having just bought bread from this outlet for the first time as well,” she added.

Area disinfected, fly trap installed: BreadTalk

In response to a Stomp query, a BreadTalk spokesperson said on May 15 that food safety is the company’s top priority.

BreadTalk has reinforced existing pest control protocols and disinfected the area, said the spokesperson. The bakery has also installed an additional fly trap to enhance existing pest management measures.

“We remain committed to providing a safe and hygienic experience for all our customers and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the spokesperson added.

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