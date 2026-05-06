Boy whacks hockey ball at Yishun void deck despite ‘no ball games’ sign

A boy was seen playing alone with a hockey stick at a void deck in Yishun, using it to hit a ball against a wall.

Stomper Allen, who was resting nearby, captured a video of the incident on April 29 at about 7.02pm.

The clip shows the boy striking the ball before retrieving it with his hockey stick.

Allen pointed out that there was a “no ball games” sign on the wall where the boy was playing.

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“I’m concerned that the hockey ball, when hit, may accidentally injure an elderly person or a playful child running across,” he said.

The Stomper added that this was not the first time he had seen the boy playing in the area.

He said he chose not to confront the boy as he “did not want any misunderstanding with the boy’s family” as an elderly person.

Allen also shared another clip taken on Dec 2, 2025, at about 5.47pm, which he said appeared to show the same boy playing football at the same void deck.

The video shows the boy running after a football that had rolled from the void deck onto a sheltered walkway.

“I’m wondering what strict action will be taken before someone gets seriously injured by the hockey ball or football,” Allen added.

The issue of children playing ball games at void decks has long divided opinion, with some residents raising concerns about noise and safety while others view it as a normal part of childhood in Singapore estates.

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