Boon Lay resident hears sirens, looks out window and sees car 'rammed' against lamp post

A man sustained minor injuries after his car got into an accident in Boon Lay on Dec 12.

Stomper Lenard, who lived nearby, shared a video of the accident's aftermath, showing a white car stopped in front of a leaning lamp post at a traffic junction with the road glistening wet from rain.

"I heard a lot of sirens, looked out the window and saw this," recounted the Stomper.

"The white car had rammed into the lamp post."

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles were at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Boon Lay Way and Corporation Road at 5.25pm.

The Volkswagen Golf was believed to have "self-skidded". The driver, 43, sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

He is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

