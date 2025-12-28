Body of man, 25, found at foot of condo block at Cashew Road, police investigating

A 25-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of a block at Cashew Heights condominium in Upper Bukit Timah on the morning of Dec 27.

Stomper JC alerted Stomp to the incident at 10.37am that day.

"I can't see if the tent is still there, but the police are still downstairs," said the Stomper.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 93 Cashew Road at about 6.40am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

