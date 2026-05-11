BMW driver allegedly holds phone to watch video while at the wheel in KPE tunnel

A BMW driver was spotted using his mobile phone while driving along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards Punggol on May 9.

The incident caught the eye of Stomper Junie, who was travelling as a passenger in a passing car.

Junie shared photos of the incident taken at 4.02pm, showing the bespectacled driver holding his phone in one hand while watching a video.

Although she did not manage to capture a video of the incident inside the KPE tunnel, she said the driver appeared to be using his phone for “at least around five minutes”.

While she could not confirm what he was watching, Junie said it looked like some kind of variety show.

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Driver reportedly swerving and using phone in KPE tunnel

“I was in a car diagonally behind him. He was in the left lane and I was in the middle lane,” she recounted.

“He kept swerving into the middle lane. My driver and I caught up to him and saw him on his phone. We then moved forward and saw via the rearview mirror that he was still slow and swerving.

“Occasionally, he lifted his other hand from the steering wheel to adjust his glasses.”

PHOTO: STOMP

Junie, who was worried, said she continued observing the BMW driver for the next few minutes, but was unsure what happened after.

She slammed the motorist for “dangerous driving”, adding: “I felt disturbed by his actions as he was endangering other road users and not concentrating on the road.”

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal to hold or use a mobile device while driving. First-time offenders face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

According to Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs Mr K Shanmugam, about 2,800 motorists were issued summonses on average annually between 2021 and 2025 for using mobile communication devices while driving.

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