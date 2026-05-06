BMW crashes into zebra crossing pole near Nicoll Highway MRT, driver assisting with investigations

A 58-year-old man is assisting with investigations after the BMW he was driving crashed into a zebra crossing pole near Nicoll Highway on May 5.

Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos and a video of the scene near Nicoll Highway MRT station.

The footage shows the front of the blue BMW badly damaged, while a black-and-yellow zebra crossing pole lies toppled on a grass verge nearby.

A police vehicle and officer are also seen at the scene. Later, a tow truck is seen hooking up to the BMW.

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“People suddenly turned around after hearing a loud sound and saw the car had crashed,” said the Stomper, who added that the vehicle appeared to have skidded before ending up on the grass verge.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 2.35pm.

A police spokesperson said the car is believed to have self-skidded along the Nicoll Highway slip road towards Republic Boulevard.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

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