Blindfolded man 'meditates' on train, another MRT commuter wears mask over her eyes

Eye-catching much?

A blindfolded man sitting in a meditative pose on an MRT train and a woman wearing a mask during her commute have sparked very different reactions.

The man was spotted by Stomper Mike on the Circle Line on March 11 at about 11pm.

In a photo that Mike shared, the man is seen sitting cross-legged on a seat with his eyes covered by an orange cloth. His slippers are placed on the floor in front of him, while his bag is on the seat next to him.

Mike said the sight amused him.

"I was surprised as soon as I boarded the train at Serangoon MRT station and entered the cabin," he told Stomp.

"My quick thought was he must be doing some type of internal energy qigong or self-healing technique."

Mike said that as it was past 11pm, there were only a "handful" of people on board.

"Everyone ignored him and gave him space, probably to calm down and recharge through some meditative technique only known to himself," the Stomper added.

"To me, he maximised his time on the train journey instead of scrolling aimlessly through social media like most of us do."

In a separate incident, Stomper K shared his frustration over a woman he claims frequently occupies two seats during the morning peak-hour commute.

According to him, the woman is regularly seen taking the train on the East-West Line from Tanah Merah to Expo at about 7.40am.

A photo he took on March 13 at around the same time shows the woman seated with her bags placed next to her.

K said the train is usually "super crowded" at this time.

"If it was during non-peak hours, we totally understand because there might be other seats, but this was during peak hours," he said. "Other people wanted to sit, especially the elderly.

"I was not happy because an elderly uncle wanted to sit down but he couldn't, so he stood at one side before another commuter gave up their seat for him.

“I feel that she is being very selfish and entitled.”

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