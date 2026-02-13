Bishan residents saddle up in fifth straight year to decorate void deck for CNY

The festive spirit is in the air at Block 219 Bishan Street 23, where residents have once again come together to decorate their block for Chinese New Year.

Stomper KG Tan told Stomp that 2026 marks the fifth consecutive year the community has organised decorations to "liven up the CNY atmosphere of the neighbourhood".

So far, the effort is about 66 per cent complete, after two decoration sessions lasting around two hours each — one held on Feb 6 from 9pm to 11pm and another on Feb 8 from 4pm to 6pm.

PHOTO: STOMP

Mr Tan said residents plan to spend another two to three hours on Feb 14 to finish the setup.

When completed, the display will include more than 20 additional lanterns, horse figurines and a poster-mounted photo booth for neighbours to take pictures.

PHOTO: STOMP

"To date, 45 out of the block's 72 units have contributed funds for the decor," he said.

"We are happy that most passers-by are very appreciative of such decor that livens up the CNY mood."

He shared the current challenge they are facing is the strong wind that usually comes at night.

"Most nights are spent doing wind-damage repairs," he said.

"I hope the younger residents can help propose better ideas to help out with the decorating work."

Meanwhile, Chinese New Year decorations across Singapore have sparked both admiration and debate.

A horse lover spent two months transforming the void deck at Cantonment Towers, while a CNY installation at Midtown Residences was later removed following a Stomper's feedback.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.