Bishan resident concerned to see bee hive outside her window: 'Not the first or last time'

A lively bee population is a good sign that nature is thriving, but having a hive outside your home can be a nerve-wracking experience.

Stomper Ho was concerned to see a bee hive outside her kitchen window on the second floor of Block 221 Bishan Street 23 on Jan 3.

"With strong winds, I hope nobody got hurt," said Ho, who shared photos of the hive.

According to Ho, this is the second time she has spotted a bee hive in her neighbourhood.

Stomp understands the hive was removed by Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council on Jan 4.

"The hive was on the ground with dead bees. I was told the contractors sprayed on the hive," Ho explained.

She confirmed that her town council usually acts on these matters "soonest", but is still worried that more bee hives may be spotted in the future.

"As the Bishan area is full of greenery and flowering plants, this is not the first and last hive," said the Stomper.

Ho claimed that her neighbours on the tenth floor experience not just bees, but also birds and bats flying into their homes.

"Perhaps the town council should remove or trim trees around to six feet (tall) to reduce such incidents. I will try to propose it to the Member of Parliament," she added.

View more pictures in the gallery.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation