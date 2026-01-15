Bishan HDB resident steps out onto balcony, yells vulgarities at someone upstairs and goes back inside

An HDB resident was caught on camera out on the balcony yelling vulgarities at someone upstairs before stepping back inside his flat.

This occurred at a block in Bishan Street 22.

Sharing a video of the incident, Stomper Kris said this has been happening for years.

"The neighbour would shout profanities throughout the day," said Kris.

In the video, the man can be heard shouting repeatedly: "F*** you, lau c***b**!"

The Stomper claimed to have called the Housing Board to complain.

"HDB informed me they had already advised him to go for mediation with his upstairs neighbour, but it seems he prefers to continue like this," said Kris, who told Stomp the most recent incident was on Jan 10.

On its website, HDB suggests contacting grassroots leaders for help with informal mediation for neighbour disputes.

Formal mediation services are available at the Community Mediation Centre, which has a panel of trained volunteer mediators.

During mediation, the mediator will facilitate a conversation between neighbours to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. The mediator will not provide solutions or make decisions.

The mediator controls the process so that neighbours can discuss the issues and arrive at their own solutions in a calm and objective manner.

