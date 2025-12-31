Bidadari estate flooded again right after residents get update that rectifications to alleviate problem completed

Despite assurances that rectification works had been completed to alleviate a flooding issue, Bidadari residents said the problem persists at Alkaff Vista after heavy rain.

Stomper Wah said residents had sent feedback about the ponding problem to Jalan Besar Town Council as early as May.

He shared a video of the flooding problem that he had taken in April.

When Mr Alex Yeo was elected as his constituency's MP, this was the first matter Wah raised while congratulating the politician on his win.

The Potong Pasir MP later shared in a Facebook post on May 20 that he had tasked "relevant agencies" to look into the matter.

The Stomper said the residents were informed by the chairman of the Residents' Network over WhatsApp that the National Parks Board (NParks) had carried out rectification works.

The update also mentioned a "joint multi-agency exercise" involving the Land Transport Authority, Housing Board, NParks and the town council to find the root cause of the flooding.

"This rectification is supposed to alleviate it," Wah told Stomp, adding that residents were also asked to help monitor the situation.

On Dec 28, residents received an update via a WhatsApp chat group that the rectification works had been completed.

However, photos taken by Wah on Dec 28 showed the area flooding again after rainfall.

PHOTOS: STOMP

"I don't know when actually they rectified it though," he said, adding that residents found it "humourous" that rain began pouring almost immediately after the update was shared.

"God gave an almost immediate reply to the update on 'rectification'," joked the Stomper.

"The bottom line is they are not addressing the root cause of the problem."

He claimed that after seven months, the rectification appeared minimal, involving only pebbles being used to line the edge of the lawn.

According to Wah, the town council is aware of the situation and has sent workers to scoop and sweep the water to clear the flooding – in line with past instances where flooding had to be addressed immediately.

He also expressed concern for students who use the sheltered walkway near St Andrew's School to get across to the Potong Pasir area.

"I hope the teachers there can better understand why some of their students come to school with extremely wet shoes and socks, even though they stay so near to the school," said the Stomper.

Stomp has reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council for comment.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation